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Thomas Carroll becomes South Wales Premier Cricket League sponsor

Thomas Carroll’s Douglas Spencer
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Thomas Carroll has begun its sponsorship of the South Wales Premier Cricket League.

The league brings together the top 20 clubs from across South Wales. 

Thomas Carroll’s director of sales operations Douglas Spencer, pictured right, was recently appointed as chair of the South Wales Premier Cricket League. He became only the second chairperson in the league’s 17-year history.

We’re very proud to support the South Wales Premier Cricket League and are equally delighted to see Douglas appointed as chair. Knowing his passion for the game and the amount of time and commitment he has

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