Incubator launched to help UK brokers move into Europe

Specialist insurance advisor Pro Global has launched a dedicated European platform designed to support UK-based brokers looking to establish and scale operations across the continent.

It added Pro Broker Europe GmbH had received Lloyd’s Europe accreditation meaning the incubation platform could provide brokers greater access to European markets.

Pro Global’s broker incubation services aims to provide guidance and specialist implementation advice across the full lifecycle of a broking business – from regulatory compliance and operating model design through to execution and scale.

Ambitious brokers

According to the adviser, the offering is designed to “help ambitious UK brokers