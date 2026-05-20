CEO Needs leaves Applied Europe a year after Epic pullout

Tom Needs is set to leave his Applied Systems Europe CEO role less than a year after the software house announced it would be pulling its Epic offering from the UK.

Having led the European business for over five years, Needs, pictured, will remain in the position until 30 June 2026. He will work closely with Dave Chapman, who is stepping up as managing director.

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A spokesperson for the US-headquartered software giant told Insurance Age the business is adapting the Europe CEO role to MD.

Chapman brings more than 20 years of UK insurance broker market experience to