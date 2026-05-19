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Aviva doubling down for customers, says Martin

David Martin
Joy Ekpeti

Aviva is committed to pushing on with an “absolute focus on customer” and will continue “doubling down”, David Martin, managing director for UK commercial and chief distribution officer, told Insurance Age as he teased a “major new proposition” pencilled in for the end of the third quarter will catch brokers’ eyes.

According to Martin, across product builders, Aviva’s own business model and even where it puts its offices in the UK (see box, below) the ethos is anchored by its focus on customers.

DLB, branches and capacity

Direct Line for Business

Insurance Age revealed in March that Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers.

Direct Line for Business came on board when Aviva snapped up Direct Line

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