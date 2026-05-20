Canopius seeks to ‘bridge the gap’ with new cyber triggered spoilage cover for perishable stock

Canopius Group has launched a cyber-triggered spoilage cover designed to protect businesses when a cyber incident renders their perishable stock unsellable.

According to Canopius, the policy is particularly relevant for organisations operating in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, agriculture, logistics, and cold-chain sectors.

The insurer noted that when cyber incidents hit systems managing temperature, quality controls or environmental storage conditions, the impact can go far beyond operational downtime – it can determine whether products remain safe, compliant and fit for sale.

As cyber incidents increasingly affect operational