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Axa’s Jon Walker on consistency for brokers in new role

Jon Walker from Axa

Having been made CEO of newly created Axa Insurance UK in March, Jon Walker sets out his approach to the role and what the provider is doing for brokers.

Walker, pictured, stepped up from being UK commercial CEO to lead the unified commercial and retail business units. He had also been in interim control of the insurer’s retail business since the start of the year after Alain Zweibrucker exited to be CEO of Axa’s Health business.

While more recognised for his commercial experience Walker has a track record in personal lines too.

He started his now 27-year long career at BGL Group and ran the contact centre operations for a number of years. Working

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