Intact on a “great trajectory” as it continues product migration – Grosscurth
Tovah Grosscurth, Intact UK commercial lines MD, has updated on the insurer’s migration of products and how it is the “one to watch” in its drive for top spot.
Last year Grosscurth, pictured, outlined the insurer’s plans for the first Intact-branded products to be e-trade distributed launching in October. The five overlapping RSA and NIG e-trade products to be rolled out under the new umbrella were property owners, tradespeople, shop and office products, and business combined.
All five are now live on its broker portal with the fifth, business combined, added last weekend.
“The reason business combined on e-trade has gone last is it builds off all the
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