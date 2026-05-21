Cross-selling at the forefront for Covéa, say PL boss Coffey and CL leader Hector

Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey has outlined plans to widen Covéa’s home insurance footprint and the cross-selling opportunities with the commercial business, as the insurer pinpoints profits as the lead focus going forward.

Coffey, pictured, is looking at widening Covéa’s footprint in home through a wide quotability.

“We’re looking at distribution, working closely with some individual partners to do some more, that will help the growth. And wherever possible, to bring in some additional data to understand the risks more to be able to write more competitively,” she told Insurance Age.

The personal lines boss also suggested she is keeping a close eye on the motor market, as well as private client policies.

Cross-selling