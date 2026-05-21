 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Cross-selling at the forefront for Covéa, say PL boss Coffey and CL leader Hector

Sue Coffey Covea
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey has outlined plans to widen Covéa’s home insurance footprint and the cross-selling opportunities with the commercial business, as the insurer pinpoints profits as the lead focus going forward.

Coffey, pictured, is looking at widening Covéa’s footprint in home through a wide quotability.

“We’re looking at distribution, working closely with some individual partners to do some more, that will help the growth. And wherever possible, to bring in some additional data to understand the risks more to be able to write more competitively,” she told Insurance Age.

The personal lines boss also suggested she is keeping a close eye on the motor market, as well as private client policies.

Cross-selling

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: