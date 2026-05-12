Andy Burnham pulls out of Biba Conference

Andy Burnham, who was due to give the opening keynote address at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference on 13 May, has pulled out of the event.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester was due to share where he sees the opportunities in the region, his calls on government and how Manchester will capitalise on innovation to deliver jobs and drive growth.

Burnham, pictured, has been touted as a potential successor for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer who is currently fighting for his political future after the local council elections results and numerous calls from Labour MPs for him to step aside.

According to the BBC, the total runs to more than 80