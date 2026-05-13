Biba 2026: Biba delivers promised cyber insurance directory

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a cyber insurance directory to help protect UK businesses via specialist accredited Biba brokers, delivering on a commitment it made at the start of the year.

The new addition, first flagged in January, joins a portfolio of directories including for flood cover, protection insurance, travel medical policies and to help those in the armed forces.

Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill said: “Cyber threats are on the increase and this is a positive initiative that aims to help raise awareness and close the cyber insurance protection gap by ensuring SMEs can be signposted to a genuine expert.

RelatedBiba to launch cyber insurance broker directory

The British Insurance