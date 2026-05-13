Insurance DataLab recommends just nine insurers

Insurance DataLab has released its first recommended insurers cohort with just nine achieving the status.

Simplyhealth Access topped the list with a score of 822 out of 1,000. AIG UK was the highest ranked multi-line insurer.

The designation is based on Insurance DataLab’s new Insurer Performance Index, which provides a view of insurer performance across claims, complaints, solvency and underwriting.

Recommended InsurersSimplyhealth Access – 822AIG UK – 789Starr International (Europe) – 772Alwyn – 768Sabre – 764Acromas – 736AA Underwriting – 713Highway – 703Hiscox – 702

To achieve recommended status