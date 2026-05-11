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Start-up consolidator hires Brown to lead M&A in £200m push

Roger Brown

Ascend Insurance Holdings has hired former Premium Credit and Cullum Capital Ventures leader Roger Brown as group head of mergers and acquisitions.

Ascend confirmed last month that it had been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

In January, Inflexion, a European mid-market private equity firm, launched the broker platform looking to deploy £200m in M&A investment over the next four to five years, beginning with acquiring Ascend Broking Group. Its stated goal is to build the home the best brokers want to join.

RelatedPE backed platform looks to regional broker M&A after authorisation PE house Inflexion to invest £200m in new broker

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