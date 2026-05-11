Bspoke and SchemeServe team-up on digital scheme trading service for brokers

Bspoke Group has launched a white-labelled digital trading capability, designed to give brokers faster, simpler access to scheme ownership.

Powered by SchemeServe, the new proposition – ‘Delegated Authority in a Box’ – has been set up to enable brokers to trade their own branded schemes in a move Bspoke claimed would cut costs, complexity and lead times, putting the latter at “a matter of weeks”.

It listed brokers can access specialist products across property, private clients and commercial lines.

White-labelled capability

According to the pair the service, which has no license or set up fees, enables brokers to:

Launch a digital