Coversure Network reports record year as it hones in on 40

Jensten-owned Coversure network has opened 12 new offices in the last eight months, ahead of its 40th birthday.

Over two-thirds of enquiries to the network came from start-up brokers, and the remainder from established ones.

Last month, Coversure unveiled its first new office this financial year, with an existing member launching a standalone faith-based brand. Dharam Rakshak aims to service organisations, including churches, mosques, synagogues and faith-related charities.

In the last financial year, Coversure opened 11 new branches, with the most recent being Manchester-based Red Apple Brokers in March