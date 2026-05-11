Brit begins rollout on Acturis as it targets SMEs

Brit Insurance has launched on Acturis as it targets SMEs with cyber cover.

The Lloyd’s insurer highlighted that onboarding onto Acturis will give it a route to more than 30,000 brokers, increasing its distribution to smaller businesses, which it cited as “an important pillar” of its cyber growth strategy.

In particular, Brit has high hopes for its C360 cyber product, launched in March, which is designed to give SMEs access to simple but broad cover for multiple events, with full policy limit on an any one claim basis for an unlimited number of times during the policy