Antares launches MGA platform

Antares Global has set up Scorpius MGA, a facilitator of managing general agent business that offers access to capacity, services and oversight within a single platform.

Antares, creating said Scorpius gives it greater flexibility in how it supports brokers, underwriting partners and customers.

It listed pricing, modelling, and exposure management as key services MGA partners will be able to access.

The platform builds on Antares’ experience of working with MGAs. Last November specialist motor fleet underwriting agency Century Underwriting secured a long-term capacity partnership with Antares Insurance Company.

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