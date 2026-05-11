Eleven Network adds Acrisure to name in further rebrand

Appointed representatives network Eleven Network has rebranded to Acrisure Eleven Network.

It is the second recent name change for the business. Acrisure sealed the deal for Ten in June 2023 instantly dialling up the name to Eleven.

The consolidator completed a programme of renaming its UK brokers this January, concluding with Russell Scanlan and WH&R McCartney.

The switch to bringing all its brokers under the Acrisure umbrella started in May last year, with Sutton Winson becoming known as Acrisure UK Broking.

We remain focused on helping our members strengthen their income, improve