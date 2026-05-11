Commercial Express claims first to market with 24/7 virtual underwriting assistant ‘Jamie’

Commercial Express has claimed to be the first UK managing general agent to deploy a 24/7 virtual underwriting assistant.

The MGA detailed the assistant, called ‘Jamie’, is designed to provide a more responsive service, enabling brokers to trade whenever it is most convenient, around the clock.

Commercial Express explained ‘Jamie’ responds instantly to a wide range of risk appetite, coverage eligibility, excesses and exclusions queries.

It can also provide detailed information on claims, renewals, mid-term adjustments, commissions, remuneration and finance.

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