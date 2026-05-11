 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Zurich crowns King head of the North

Andy King, head of regional market for the North at Zurich
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Andy King has taken on the role of head of regional market for the North at Zurich as it targets adding 15 underwriters across the country this quarter, Insurance Age can reveal.

He will be succeeding Paul Mundy, who is semi-retiring after being in the post for three years. 

Having spent almost 16 years at Zurich, King, pictured, has held senior roles across strategic execution, operational delivery and broker engagement, which Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market at Zurich, noted was key for the job.

“From a strategy point of view, we are presenting to market as one Zurich more and more,” Lyons said. “Therefore, having somebody that understands all parts of our business is a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

launch button
Antares launches MGA platform

Antares Global has set up Scorpius MGA, a facilitator of managing general agent business that offers access to capacity, services and oversight within a single platform.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: