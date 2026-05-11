Zurich crowns King head of the North

Andy King has taken on the role of head of regional market for the North at Zurich as it targets adding 15 underwriters across the country this quarter, Insurance Age can reveal.

He will be succeeding Paul Mundy, who is semi-retiring after being in the post for three years.

Having spent almost 16 years at Zurich, King, pictured, has held senior roles across strategic execution, operational delivery and broker engagement, which Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market at Zurich, noted was key for the job.

“From a strategy point of view, we are presenting to market as one Zurich more and more,” Lyons said. “Therefore, having somebody that understands all parts of our business is a