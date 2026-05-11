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Aviva survey ranks broker priorities ahead of Biba conference

David Martin
Joy Ekpeti

Strengthening partnerships with insurers is the top priority for brokers ahead of this year’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference, according to Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer.

The insurer’s research, conducted across 250 brokers at the start of the year, found more than half (52%) saying it is ‘Time:To’ improve insurer relationships.

However, the data also showed this will be building on a solid base, thanks to nine in ten brokers reporting collaboration with insurers was already good or excellent.

Changes for commercial customers paying monthly

Aviva stated it is simplifying how commercial lines broker customers pay monthly for their insurance in the second half of this

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