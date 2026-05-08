Markerstudy rolls out business division with £200m GWP target

Markerstudy Group has created Markerstudy Business, a commercial insurance division within its distribution arm led by newly appointed CEO Ross Barrington.

Barrington, who will report to group CEO Kevin Spencer, has been tasked with growing the unit to £200m of gross written premium.

Having been with Markerstudy for well over a decade he steps up from being managing director of Markerstudy Distribution (rebranded from Markerstudy Broking in March 2024) where he reported to CEO Emma Rawlinson.

Spencer said: “The primary focus of creating a separate business division with a dedicated executive team and board is to bring a focused service to our