Zurich’s Kelly on the importance of local trading and the insurer’s mid-market focus

Zurich has seen a 60% uptick in new business across its mid-market portfolio this year, according to Jacqui Kelly, UK head of sales and distribution – retail, who highlighted the importance of regional trading ahead of Biba’s 2026 conference.

“[The uptick] is exceptional for us and absolutely showcases brokers working closely with us in the areas that are really supportive for them,” Kelly, pictured, told Insurance Age.

Last year, Zurich launched a mid-market business network trading branch in Cardiff for network members. Zurich will always look at potential branch and office locations, Kelly explained, depending on if the insurer is “visible enough” in that region.

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