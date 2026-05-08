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Four main board switches at Biba

Graeme Trudgill_Biba

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has made a series of changes to its main board as the incumbents’ tenures come to an end.

Karen Weir of Weir Insurance Brokers leaves the SME brokers advisory board with her deputy Shona Robertson of H&R Insurance stepping into the role.

Chris Rolland of AllClear exits the networks and managing agents advisory board as Andy Tedstone of Cobra Networks becomes its chair.

Jane Kielty of Aon has completed her time on the Insurance Brokers’ Standards Committee. She is succeeded by new chair Stuart Hulbert of Brents Insurance.

Paul Dickson has handed the reins to Adam Wenn of Lockton to lead

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