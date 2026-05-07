Wakam shares MGA partnership growth plans

Wakam UK has detailed its plans for being a “strategic partner” with managing general agents as it seeks further growth in the sector.

The French insurance group was granted full branch authorisation by the Prudential Regulation Authority to operate in the UK from October 2023, appointing former RSA personal lines boss Mark Christer shortly afterwards.

In April 2024, it confirmed it had received approval as a licensed and regulated insurer by the Financial Conduct Authority and PRA to support the launch of Wakam UK.

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