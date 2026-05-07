Wakam shares MGA partnership growth plans
Wakam UK has detailed its plans for being a “strategic partner” with managing general agents as it seeks further growth in the sector.
The French insurance group was granted full branch authorisation by the Prudential Regulation Authority to operate in the UK from October 2023, appointing former RSA personal lines boss Mark Christer shortly afterwards.
In April 2024, it confirmed it had received approval as a licensed and regulated insurer by the Financial Conduct Authority and PRA to support the launch of Wakam UK.RelatedWakam hires execs from Accelerant and Great Lakes after PRA authorisation Wakam receives PRA approval for
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Markerstudy rolls out business division with £200m GWP target
Markerstudy Group has created Markerstudy Business, a commercial insurance division within its distribution arm led by newly appointed CEO Ross Barrington.
Four main board switches at Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has made a series of changes to its main board as the incumbents’ tenures come to an end.
People Moves: 5 – 8 May 2026
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Hedron’s Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor, trading and distribution director at Hedron Network, loves the fact that the Biba Conference bucks the growing trend of remote interactions and looks forward to having a ‘breather’ at its network lunch on Wednesday.
D&O, employee benefits and key man cover top list as brokers optimistic on growth
Brokers have ranked D&O, employee benefits and key man cover as the top areas most likely to grow in the coming 12 months as they expressed near unanimous optimism about their businesses and the sector.
JMG scores hat-trick of deals in first M&A move of 2026
JMG Group has expanded its Midlands presence with Jukes Insurance Brokers, RP Lovatt and Nene Valley Insurance Practice as it struck its first deals of 2026, having been the most prolific buyer over the past two years.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Bspoke’s Kieran Molloy
Kieran Molloy, underwriting manager at Bspoke, believes the spontaneous Biba meetings are often the most valuable and describes the perfect insurance all-rounder as someone with a never-say-die attitude who can win when everything is stacked against them.
Aviva reveals 15 new hires in regional specialty push
Aviva has hired 15 people in its regional specialty segment as it commits to increasing market visibility through deeper, face-to-face engagement with brokers across the regions.