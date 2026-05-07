D&O, employee benefits and key man cover top list as brokers optimistic on growth

Brokers have ranked D&O, employee benefits and key man cover as the top areas most likely to grow in the coming 12 months as they expressed near unanimous optimism about their businesses and the sector.

Property and cyber cover completed the top five lines cited by 100 UK brokers in a survey by Ascend Insurance Holdings conducted in March.

In the wake of a slew of brokers joining amii, a trade body representing intermediaries advising on health insurance, protection and wellbeing services, Insurance Age investigated last month why firms are branching out to capitalise on opportunities in the employee benefits market.

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