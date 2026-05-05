Aventum makes first MGA buy as it pushes into Continental Europe

Aventum has bought Rotterdam-headquartered specialist marine and logistics managing general agent Post & Co in its first ever MGA acquisition.

According to the new owner the deal marks a “defining milestone” for the group adding to its global MGA Rokstone and unlocking a “new growth platform for Aventum across continental Europe”.

Family-owned since its founding in 1918, Post & Co operates from offices in Rotterdam, Groningen, Antwerp and Frankfurt.

Its marine-based insurance lines includes P&I, charterers and shipowners’ liability, war risk, cargo and logistics-related covers.

Aventum is in a prime and enviable position – we’re