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Adler Fairways notches up second buy of 2026 post Intact investment

Anthony Adler
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Adler Fairways has completed the acquisition of the insurance broking arm of W B Baxter, based in Essex.

The Top 100 broker said the deal for the business strengthens its “proposition and broadens its regional presence, while reinforcing [parent] UKGI Group’s focus on sustainable, high-quality growth through businesses that share a commitment to long-term client relationships and trusted advice”.

Adler Fairways’ acquisition relates solely to W B Baxter’s insurance broking business and the independent financial adviser operation is not part of the transaction.

The deal marks its second buy in 2026 and

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