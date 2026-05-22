Momentum AR completes deal for Swansea broker
South Wales Insurance Brokers has completed the strategic buy-in to Swansea-based firm Fisher Insure Services.
The Momentum Broker Solutions appointed representative noted that for Fisher clients it ‘would be business as usual’ with principal Carl Fisher continuing to support them.
Fisher said: “I’ve been considering how best to support my clients over the long term. This partnership allows me to continue doing what I enjoy, while ensuring clients remain well looked after. It’s not about immediate change, it’s about consistency, reassurance, and continuity.”Clear alignment
He added: “[South Wales Insurance
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