Dual expands social care proposition

Dual UK has enhanced its social care proposition providing cover for the operational and regulatory requirements of children’s homes and special education needs schools.

Designed to support both new and established providers with clearly defined abuse cover, the care specific package provides medical malpractice and professional indemnity, integrated with public and employers’ liability. It also includes property damage and business interruption.

Supported by A rated capacity, the Howden-owned managing general agent claimed the expansion has been built for the specialist industry to help with the current challenges businesses face.

This expansion of our social