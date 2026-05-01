Clear pushes on with MGA rebrands

Clear has rebranded Accelerate Underwriting as Shape Digital and Thomond Underwriting as Shape Underwriting Ireland in further changes to its managing general agents division.

The rebranding programme started last May. It began with One Commercial Specialty and Profile Underwriting both becoming Shape Underwriting.

Thomond was Clear’s entry into the MGA market, with the deal for a 50% shareholding in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland-based firm struck in July 2023.

Clear bought non-standard, specialist and niche commercial MGA Accelerate in September 2024.

Evolution

Clear detailed that Accelerate Underwriting operating as Shape Digital reflects its “evolution