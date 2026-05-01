CII adds two executive directors to leadership team

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has appointed Ben Turner as executive director of member engagement and Will Holt as executive director of learning.

Turner has stepped up from being director of engagement strategy having joined the CII in December last year.

Holt will take up the post on 3 August joining from his current role as managing director of education and training at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

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The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Matthew Hill as group CEO joining in early April.

Gill White, previously director for member engagement and learning