Broker Direct teams up with Chinese insurer for property product suite launch

Broker Direct has partnered with China Taiping to provide property insurance products designed with brokers in mind.

The partnership is launching initially with residential property owners. Commercial property owners, home and commercial combined are scheduled to be rolled out over the next few months.

All products will be transacted via an online portal, supported by a “clear and efficient question set” to enable brokers to quote and bind with “speed and confidence”, the Top 100 UK Broker and insurance management and underwriting agency claimed.

The Chinese insurance conglomerate China Taiping has A-rated