MoneySuperMarket grows ChatGPT app with home and pet insurance

Price comparison service MoneySuperMarket has added home and pet insurance products directly in its ChatGPT app.

The app uses artificial intelligence to search over 150 insurers and financial service providers. The aggregator claimed the function makes searching for and comparing products “simpler, faster and more personalised than ever”.

MoneySuperMarket claimed a UK first in February when it launched the financial services and price comparison service ChatGPT app with features for car insurance, broadband, current accounts and savings accounts.

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