Aviva makes third acquisition in three years buying long standing partner

Aviva has acquired DisasterCare Group in a move that it believes will strengthen its disaster recovery and restoration capability, as well as support a quicker end-to-end property claims process for customers, brokers and partners.

The deal includes CJN Holdings, the parent company of Disaster Care and The Flood School (together DisasterCare), all of which it noted are long-standing partners for the insurer.

Aviva explained DisasterCare is a specialist business that connects insurers and customers with local disaster recovery and restoration suppliers.

It added the group works with regional experts who provide essential services such as drying, cleaning, strip‑out and reinstatement to stabilise homes and businesses