UK a key focus for US consolidator Doxa over next three to five years

The UK will be a focus area for US distribution consolidator Doxa for the next three to five years following the Eaton Gate deal, with sights set on growing the products range, team builds and strategic tuck-in acquisitions.

Specialist commercial mid-market managing general agent Eaton Gate marked Doxa’s first acquisition in the UK.

Minas Kourouglos, chief corporate development officer at Doxa, told Insurance Age: “With the UK, it’s going to be much more of a controlled strategy, since it is our first international platform.

“In the short term, we’re going to focus on Eaton Gate, making sure it has all the resources to service all its brokers in the UK. We’ll still be looking for opportunities but with a very