 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

People Moves: 27 April – 1 May 2026

People moves
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: AIG, CFC, Peach and Beazley.

AIG completes CEO transition plan

Eric Anderson is set to become CEO of AIG and joins its board of directors on 1 June.

Peter Zaffino will move to executive chair of the board. The appointments will mark the conclusion of the company’s previously announced leadership transition plan.

Andersen said: “I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to Peter Zaffino for his tremendous leadership, tireless commitment and contributions in transforming AIG and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Dave Clare
Biba 2026 Countdown: QuestGates’ Dave Clare

Dave Clare, operations director - building consultancy division of QuestGates, highlights the importance of getting the fundamentals right and raises the possibility of doing a turn singing My Way dressed as a calculator.

Nate Brink
Biba 2026 Countdown: CyberCube’s Nate Brink

Nate Brink, head of broker sales and account management at CyberCube, is flying in from Michigan to attend his first ever Biba Conference and is looking forward to savouring a local curry and gaining valuable insights  in the coffee queues.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: