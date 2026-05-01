People Moves: 27 April – 1 May 2026

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AIG completes CEO transition plan

Eric Anderson is set to become CEO of AIG and joins its board of directors on 1 June.

Peter Zaffino will move to executive chair of the board. The appointments will mark the conclusion of the company’s previously announced leadership transition plan.

Andersen said: “I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to Peter Zaffino for his tremendous leadership, tireless commitment and contributions in transforming AIG and