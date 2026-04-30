Motor premiums remained stable in Q1 – ABI

The average motor premium held steady in the first quarter of 2026 at £560, just 0.2% up on Q4 2025, the Association of British Insurers has calculated.

The trade body’s data showed year-on-year premiums fell 3.4% from Q1 2025.

According to the ABI, insurers paid out £2.9bn in motor claims in the first three months of the year. This included £1.9bn for vehicle repairs which was 3% more than the previous quarter.

It noted the average accidental damage claim increased to £3,699, an 8% hike compared to Q4 2025, as higher parts prices and increasing vehicle complexity pushed up repair costs.

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