 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Broker growth optimism rises to new heights

Michelle Taylor Aviva

Brokers are increasingly optimistic about growth, with regional players leading the way according to a survey by Aviva.

The insurer’s research found 95% of the market expect their business to grow in the next 12 months, up from 94% a year ago which was at the time a five-year high.

In the latest data regional brokers were the most positive with some 98% of the cohort predicting expansion.

In the study of 250 brokers in January and February 64% said they plan to achieve growth through improving client retention, better marketing (62%) and gaining new clients (59%).

Facing the future

Aviva’s survey revealed 95% of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Dave Clare
Biba 2026 Countdown: QuestGates’ Dave Clare

Dave Clare, operations director - building consultancy division of QuestGates, highlights the importance of getting the fundamentals right and raises the possibility of doing a turn singing My Way dressed as a calculator.

Nate Brink
Biba 2026 Countdown: CyberCube’s Nate Brink

Nate Brink, head of broker sales and account management at CyberCube, is flying in from Michigan to attend his first ever Biba Conference and is looking forward to savouring a local curry and gaining valuable insights  in the coffee queues.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: