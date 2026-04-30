Broker growth optimism rises to new heights

Brokers are increasingly optimistic about growth, with regional players leading the way according to a survey by Aviva.

The insurer’s research found 95% of the market expect their business to grow in the next 12 months, up from 94% a year ago which was at the time a five-year high.

In the latest data regional brokers were the most positive with some 98% of the cohort predicting expansion.

In the study of 250 brokers in January and February 64% said they plan to achieve growth through improving client retention, better marketing (62%) and gaining new clients (59%).

Facing the future

Aviva’s survey revealed 95% of