Optio builds real estate capacity to £100m
Specialty managing general agent Optio Group has struck a capacity deal for its real estate product, increasing its total sum insured binding authority from £60m to £100m.
The deal will kick in on 1 May 2026 with the increase adding to the product which was launched last June.
The MGA claimed the enhanced backing will strengthen its ability to offer lead, follow and excess of loss placements across UK-domiciled commercial and residential mid-market real estate risks.
The additional A-rated capacity enables us to respond more effectively to broker demand and continue growing in a measured and sustainable way.Graham Bailey, Optio
The firm added its underwriting
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