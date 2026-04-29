Covéa bolsters personal lines leadership with McCann and Midgley in new roles

Covéa Insurance has created two new roles, adding Jamie McCann as head of personal lines and promoting Jade Midgley to head of trading for personal lines.

McCann, pictured right, brings 28 years of insurance industry experience to the job and will take responsibility for distribution and underwriting. He was most recently corporate partnerships director at Markerstudy Distribution, leaving last September, prior to which he worked at BGL, Ageas, Direct Line and Aviva.

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Midgley, pictured left, has been with Covéa for 24 years in posts including personal lines senior manager