Allianz revamps commercial management as Nick Hobbs exits after 25 years

Nick Hobbs is to leave Allianz UK after 25 years with the insurer, stepping down from his roles as chief distribution officer and chairman of Allianz Engineering Inspection Services.

The provider explained a precise leaving date is yet to be set, with Hobbs staying on for a transition period.

Alex Ktenidis, currently director of digital and Allianz Legal Protect, will succeed him as commercial CDO on 1 May, with the pair working together during the longer changeover period.

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Hobbs, pictured, was