Gauntlet targets ‘ghosted’ DA brokers following Clear deal

Brokerbility and Gauntlet are eyeing up expansion with brokers in all lifecycle stages after joining forces at the start of this year, with directly authorised firms moving to the AR model a key area of opportunity.

Consolidation has “massively” driven the growth of Gauntlet for the last few years, CEO Roger Gaunt, pictured, told Insurance Age.

“The only way of starting your own business in the insurance broker market now is to become an appointed representative; it’s a good way of doing it.

“It seems to be supported by the Financial Conduct Authority. That seems to be the way that they will prefer new start businesses to get established and get moving forward. We train and coach them to do the right things