Brown & Brown partners with Progeny Underwriting on agriculture products

Brown & Brown has entered a three-year partnership with Progeny Underwriting to provide its brokers access to the agricultural specialist managing general agent’s proposition.

Progeny is a trading name of Progeny Management which is an appointed representative of Brown & Brown-owned Bridge Specialty International.

Progeny recently agreed a three-year binder backed by MSIG Europe, with Axa XL and HB Underwriting providing additional capacity on separate lines.

This partnership delivers a genuinely differentiated proposition in a specialist sector for Brown & Brown brokers, strengthening their proposition in an area where choice can often be limited.Alun Roberts, Progeny

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