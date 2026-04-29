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Insurance complaints up 10% but stay below recent highs

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Complaints about insurance and protection rose 10.1% in the second half of last year, the only product group to post an increase.

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority revealed 790,329 complaints from July to December, up from 717,523 in the first six months of 2025.

However, the figure was still below the record recent high of January-June 2021 when it approached 900,000.

The only other period that breached the 800,000 barrier was H1 2022:

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