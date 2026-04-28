Marsh partners with F1

Global broking giant Marsh has teamed up with Formula 1 as the series’ first official insurance broker partner and official risk partner.

Marsh assessed the manoeuvre with the motor racing competition will create a significant brand presence as it flagged leveraging Formula 1’s worldwide reach to more than 827 million fans.

As an official partner, it will have “prominent” trackside branding and the ability to create “curated guest experiences” at races around the world.

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