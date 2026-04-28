JMG eyes £1bn GWP as it hits £500m

JMG Group has achieved £500m gross written premium during the financial year, setting it sights on hitting £1bn GWP within five years.

JMG Group CEO Nick Houghton, pictured, said: “Reaching £500m GWP is a huge moment for our business and everyone who has been part of our journey. It reflects the strength of our approach and the outstanding work of our colleagues across the group.

“What’s particularly important is not just that we have grown, but how we have grown. We have a strong track record of doing exactly what we say we’ll do, which includes integrating our acquired businesses successfully for everyone involved and