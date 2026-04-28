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European businesses fall behind in cyber incident recovery confidence – Beazley

cyber
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Europe fell behind the rest of the world when it came to cyber incident recovery confidence with its rate of 75% a touch lower than the 78% global average, Beazley has reported.

In its Risk and Resilience: Cyber Threat and Tech Advances 2026 report, based on a survey of 3,500 global business leaders, USA and Asia led the charge with 83% of businesses confident they could fully recover from the financial impact of a cyber attack.

Some 38% of European businesses cited cyber-attacks as a top three concern, slightly higher than the 37% global average.

What stands out in this year’s risk and resilience survey findings is a growing misalignment between cyber and tech risk

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