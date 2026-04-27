HNW broker sets out growth plan as MD reaches 25-year anniversary

Family-led broker Lumley Insurance has unveiled a growth plan to enter a new phase of development as it marks 25 years of managing director John Lumley at the helm.

The specialist insurance broker for private clients with high-value homes and luxury assets won the high net worth broker category at Insurance Age’s awards in 2016.

Later the same year, in an interview with Insurance Age, the MD laid out the roots of the business, how it came to specialise in HNW and its commitment to continual growth.

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It has already been averaging 10% growth a