Five years of growth on the bounce for Miller

Miller grew revenue by 15% to £314m last year marking its fifth consecutive annual rise.

The specialist (re)insurance broker, which includes a Top 100 UK broker arm, placed around $5bn (£3.68bn) of gross written premium during the year.

Headcount during the period, which included the acquisition of AHJ Holdings the ultimate parent company of Alwen Hough Johnson and AHJ Europe, rose to over 1,300 from over 1,100 in 2024.

RelatedMiller recruits CEO and CUO in MGA build out

Miller has appointed ex-Optio boss David Robinson as managing general agent CEO, and Neil Ross from Axis as chief