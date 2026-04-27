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Jensten recruits Swindle from Ardonagh-owned Geo

Jaime Swindle, Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO.

Jensten has swooped for Geo Underwriting CEO Jaime Swindle as its new CEO of product and distribution.

Swindle, pictured, joined Ardonagh in January 2020 from NIG where she was director of broker e-trade. She came on board to head up the networks proposition moving across to the Geo Underwriting leadership team in December 2021 and becoming CEO in July the following year.

At Jensten she will be part of the group executive committee.

Jaime will make a significant difference and help us to really establish ourselves as a mature competitor in the market.Rob Organ, Jensten

The creation of the role was

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